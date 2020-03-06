SEC Filings DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

The following information is furnished to Regulation FD.

On March 6, 2020, DXP Enterprises, Inc., issued a press release announcing financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019>and a conference call in connection therewith. A copy of the release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1, and incorporated herein by reference. Such exhibit (i) is furnished to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K, (ii) is not to be considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and (iii) shall not be incorporated by reference into any previous or future filings made by or to be made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act.

ITEM 9.01 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated March 6, 2020>announcing the earnings results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, the Registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

INDEX TO EXHIBITS