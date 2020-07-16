Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DUOT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 10, 2020, Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company”) and Gianni B. Arcaini announced that Mr. Arcaini would retire from his positions as the Chief Executive Officer and President of the Company, effective as of September 1, 2020 (the “CEO Transition”). In order to facilitate a transition of his duties, the Company and Mr. Arcaini entered into a separation agreement which is effective as of July 17, 2020 (the “Separation Agreement”). to the Separation Agreement, Mr. Arcaini’s employment with the Company will end on September 1, 2020 and Mr. Arcaini will receive separation payments over a 36 month period equal to his base salary plus $75,000 as well as certain limited health and life insurance benefits. The Separation Agreement also contains confidentiality, non-disparagement and non-solicitation covenants and a release of claims by Mr. Arcaini. Mr. Arcaini will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

The foregoing is only a summary description of the terms of the Separation Agreement and does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Separation Agreement, which will be filed as an exhibit to the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2020.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On July 16, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the CEO Transition. A copy of the press release is filed hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Duos), formerly Information Systems Associates, Inc., is primarily engaged in the design and deployment of artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems and information technology (IT) infrastructure services. The Company’s subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. (duostech), is focused on the design, development and deployment of technology applications and turnkey engineered systems. It develops and deploys homeland and border security-centric critical infrastructure applications suite. It has two technology platforms: praesidium and centraco, both distributed as licensed software suites, and embedded within engineered turnkey systems. praesidium is a modular suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from conventional sensors and/or data points.