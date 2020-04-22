Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Files An 8-K Other Events
ITEM 8.01
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Files An 8-K Other Events
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Files An 8-K Other Events
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Files An 8-K Other Events
ITEM 8.01
here
About Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) is engaged in providing healthcare recruiting, staffing and workforce solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing and Other Human Capital Management Services. Its nurse and allied staffing segment is engaged in providing traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, and branch-based local nurses and allied staffing through its Cross Country Staffing brand, MSN, AHG, Mediscan and DirectEd brands. Its Physician Staffing segment is engaged in providing physicians in various specialties, certified registered nurse anesthetists (CRNAs), nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician assistants (PAs) under its Medical Doctor Associates (MDA) brand across the United States at various healthcare facilities. Its Other Human Capital Management Services segment is engaged in providing retained and contingent search services.