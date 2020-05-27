CORVEL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CRVL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

On May 27, 2020, CorVel Corporation issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit No. 99.1.

The information contained in this report and in the exhibit attached to this report is being furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements, Pro Forma Financial Information and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

CORVEL CORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 crvl-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 crvl-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 Date: May 27,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About CORVEL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CRVL)

CorVel Corporation (Corvel) is a provider of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies and government agencies. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, which includes claims management, as a standalone service, or as add-on services to existing customers. The Company offers its services as a bundled solution, which includes claims management, as a standalone service, or as add-on services to existing customers. The Company’s network solutions include bill review, preferred provider organization (PPO) management, professional review, provider reimbursement, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions and clearinghouse services. The Company’s patient management services include claims management, case management, 24/7 nurse triage, utilization management, vocational rehabilitation, life care planning, disability management, liability claims management and auto claims management.