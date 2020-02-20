CMG HOLDINGS GROUP, INC. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Files An 8-K Other Events

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is a sports, entertainment, marketing and management company. The Company operates through three segments: XA, Good Gaming and CMG Holdings Group. The Company is engaged in providing event management implementation, sponsorships, licensing and broadcast, production and syndication. The Company’s subsidiaries include Good Gaming, Inc., The Experiential Agency, Inc. and CMGO Capital, Inc. The Company, through Good Gaming, Inc., is involved in various pursuits, including experiential advertising, e-Sports.