CLOUDCOMMERCE, INC. (OTCMKTS:CLWD) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

As previously reported, CloudCommerce, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into securities purchase agreements to which it issued convertible notes to various accredited investors, which notes are convertible into shares of the Company’s common stock on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the various securities purchase agreements and associated notes. Certain accredited investors converted an aggregate of $10,065.00 in principal, interest and fees resulting in the issuance of an aggregate of 11,000,000 shares of common stock.

The securities above were offered and sold to an exemption from the registration requirements under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, since, among other things, the transactions did not involve a public offering of the securities.



