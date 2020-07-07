CirTran Corporation (OTCMKTS:CIRC) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

ITEM 4.01—CHANGES IN REGISTRANT’S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT

On July 1, 2020, Sadler, Gibb & Associates, LLC (“Sadler Gibb”), resigned its position as the independent registered public accountant engaged to audit our financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2020.

The reports of Sadler Gibb on our financial statements consisting of consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2019 and 2018, and the related consolidated statements of operations, stockholders’ deficit, and cash flows for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion and were not qualified or modified as to audit scope or accounting principles except to indicate that there is substantial doubt as to our ability to continue as a going concern.

In connection with our most recent two fiscal year audits and any subsequent interim period preceding the resignation of Sadler Gibb, there were no disagreements with Sadler Gibb or reportable events on any matter of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure, or auditing scope or procedure, which disagreement, if not resolved to the satisfaction of the former accountant, would have caused it to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in connection with its report.

We have provided Sadler Gibb with a copy of the disclosures we are making in this Current Report on Form 8-K and have requested that Sadler Gibb furnish us with a letter addressed to the U.S. Securities Commission stating whether it agrees with the statements made by us in this report and, if not, stating the respects in which it does not agree. A copy of the letter from Sadler Gibb addressed to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated July 6, 2020, is filed as Exhibit 16.01 to this report.

ITEM 9.01—FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

The following is filed as an exhibit to this report: