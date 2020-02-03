CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CMCT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

CIM Commercial Trust Corp Exhibit

EX-1.1 2 tm1923711d4_ex1-1.htm EXHIBIT 1.1 Exhibit 1.1 CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION Offering of a maximum of $786,…

About CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CMCT)

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating Class A office investments in urban communities throughout the United States. These communities are located in areas that include traditional downtown areas and suburban main streets. The Company operates in the business segments, including the acquisition, redevelopment, ownership and management of office real estate, multifamily real estate and hotels. Its real estate portfolio consists of over 30 assets. It has approximately 20 office properties (including over two parking garages and over two development sites), totaling approximately 5.6 million rentable square feet, which are approximately 86.9% occupied; multifamily properties, composed of over 930 units, which are approximately 92.4% occupied, and hotels, which have a total of approximately 1,070 rooms. Its office, multifamily and hotel assets are located in over 10 of the United States markets.