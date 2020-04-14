Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Story continues below

About Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., formerly K2 Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of anti-infectives. It is developing a pipeline of product and development candidates with a focus on serious fungal infections. Its product portfolio consists of over two formulations of its echinocandin, CD101. CD101 IV is a long-acting therapy for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. CD101 topical, its second product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC) and recurrent VVC (RVVC), a prevalent mucosal infection. Its immunotherapy technology platform, Cloudbreak, is used to create compounds designed to direct a patient’s immune cells to attack and eliminate pathogens that cause infectious disease.