Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:LEU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On May 21, 2020, certain subsidiaries of Centrus Energy Corp. (the “Company”), United States Enrichment Corp. and American Centrifuge Enrichment, LLC (collectively, the “Company Subsidiaries”), entered into a Stipulation with Mark A. Roberts of Alvarez & Marsal Holdings, LLC, in his capacity as plan administrator (the “Plan Administrator”) on behalf of Energy Harbor Nuclear Generation LLC (formerly known as FirstEnergy Nuclear Generation, LLC) (“NG”) and Energy Harbor Nuclear Corp. (formerly known as FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company) (“FENOC”).

As previously described in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 27, 2020, on October 11, 2018, the Company Subsidiaries filed proofs of claim in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Ohio (the “Bankruptcy Court”) against each of NG, FENOC, and certain of their affiliates (collectively, the “FirstEnergy Contract Parties”). The claims relate to damages arising from the rejection and breach of a long-term contract between the Company Subsidiaries and certain FirstEnergy Contract Parties that was approved by the Bankruptcy Court and made effective as of July 26, 2018. The proofs of claim filed by the Company Subsidiaries included claims against certain FirstEnergy Contract Parties based on their liability as parties to a contract with the Company Subsidiaries that was rejected and breached by such FirstEnergy Contract Parties.

to the terms of the Stipulation, the FirstEnergy Contract Parties stipulate and agree, in relevant part, that, as of the first date upon which certain conditions precedent have occurred, including approval by the Bankruptcy Court of the Stipulation (the “Stipulation Date”), (i) the claims of the Company Subsidiaries will be allowed for all purposes as an allowed unsecured claim in the amount of $70 million against NG and FENOC and (ii) FENOC, NG and the Company Subsidiaries will enter into a contract effective as of the Stipulation Date whereby FENOC and NG will agree to purchase enrichment from the Company Subsidiaries. The FirstEnergy Contract Parties have previously filed disclosures estimating the recovery on unsecured claims against NG at 30.7% and against FENOC at 16.4%, which we currently anticipate would result in a recovery of unsecured claims in favor of the Company of approximately $32.9 million. The Company is not able to independently verify those recovery estimates. Finally, to the Stipulation the Company will dismiss its appeal concerning the disallowance by the Bankruptcy Court of its claims under guaranties issued by certain other FirstEnergy related parties.

The enforceability of the Stipulation, including any claims attributable to the Company Subsidiaries thereunder, is wholly contingent on approval of the Stipulation by the Bankruptcy Court, and there can be no certainty regarding whether and when such approval may or may not occur or the amount the Company Subsidiaries may ultimately collect on the claims attributable to them thereunder. The foregoing description does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Stipulation, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and incorporated herein by reference.

