Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:LEU) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On December 22, 2012, Centrus Energy Corp. (the “Company”) filed with the Delaware Secretary of State a Certificate of Retirement of 62,854 Series B Senior Preferred Stock, par value $1.00 per share (the “Series B Preferred Shares”), to effect the retirement of the Company’s Series B Preferred Shares repurchased upon the completion of its previously announced tender offer to purchase Series B Preferred Shares. Effective upon filing, the Certificate of Retirement amended the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company to reduce the total number of authorized Series B Preferred Shares by 62,854 shares such that the total number of authorized Series B Preferred Shares of the Company is 41,720.

A copy of the Certificate of Retirement of 62,854 Series B Senior Preferred Stock is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

3.1 Certificate of Retirement of 62,854 Series B Senior Preferred Stock



