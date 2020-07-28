CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 28, 2020, CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation (the “Company”), issued a press release announcing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of this press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 5.03. Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

The Company filed with the Delaware Secretary of State a Certificate of Amendment to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the “Certificate of Amendment”), to change the Company’s name from “Central Federal Corporation” to “CF Bankshares Inc.” (the “Name Change”) effective as of July 27, 2020. The Board of Directors of the Company approved the Name Change, to Section 242 of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware, at a meeting held on June 24, 2020. Other than the Name Change, there were no other amendments to the Company’s Certificate of Incorporation, as amended. The foregoing description of the Certificate of Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Certificate of Amendment, a copy of which is included as Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

The Company’s common stock will continue trading on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol “CFBK.” The new CUSIP number for the Company’s common stock is 12520L109.

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On July 27, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the Name Change. A copy of this press release is included as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

Central Federal Corporation is a holding company of CFBank. CFBank is a savings institution. The Company attracts retail and business deposits from the general public and use the deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, primarily to originate commercial and commercial real estate loans, single-family and multi-family residential mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit. The Company’s customers are small businesses, small business owners and consumers. The loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and consumer loans. Its primary sources of funds are retail and business deposit accounts and certificates of deposit, brokered certificates of deposit and, to a lesser extent, principal and interest payments on loans and securities, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances, other borrowings and proceeds from the sale of loans.