CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR) Files An 8-K Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

Item 3.01. Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing.

On December 20, 2019, CARBO Ceramics Inc. (the “Company”) received notice from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) stating that the NYSE has determined to commence proceedings to delist the Company’s common stock from the NYSE as a result of the Company’s failure to maintain an average global market capitalization over the prior consecutive 30 trading-day period of at least $15 million in accordance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. The NYSE also suspended the trading of the Company’s common stock at the close of trading on December 20, 2019. The Company does not intend to appeal the NYSE’s decision.

The NYSE notification does not affect the Company’s business operations or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, and does not conflict with or cause an event of default under any of the Company’s material debt agreements.

The Company’s common stock is expected to commence trading on the OTCQB Market under the symbol “CRRT” on December 23, 2019. The Company can provide no assurance that its common stock will commence or continue to trade on the OTCQB Market, that broker-dealers will continue to provide public quotes of the Company’s common stock on the OTCQB Market, that the trading volume of the Company’s common stock will be sufficient to provide for an efficient and liquid trading market or whether quotes for the Company’s common stock will continue on the OTCQB Market in the future.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On December 20, 2019, the Company issued a press release regarding the expected trading of its common stock on the OTCQB Market. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein.

The information contained in this Item 7.01 and the exhibit hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filings made by the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About CARBO Ceramics Inc. (NYSE:CRR)

Carbo Ceramics Inc. is an oilfield services technology company. The Company supplies ceramic proppant. The Company also sells sand and resin-coated proppants. Additionally, it provides fracture simulation software, fracture design and consulting services, and a range of technologies for spill prevention, containment and related countermeasures. Its products and services are used in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells. It manufactures various ceramic proppants, including KRYPTOSPHERETM HD, which is a ceramic proppant engineered to deliver conductivity and durability in closure stress wells; KRYPTOSPHERE LD, which is a lower density proppant compared to KRYPTOSPHERE HD; CARBOHSP and CARBOPROP, which are high and intermediate density ceramic proppants, and CARBOLITE, CARBOECONOPROP and CARBOHYDROPROP, which are low-density ceramic proppants. It offers CARBO NORTHERN WHITE, which is a frac sand; CARBONRT, a detectable proppant, and SCALEGUARD, a porous ceramic proppant.