CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (OTCMKTS:CATC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On January 27, 2020, Cambridge Bancorp (the “Company”) announced that the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders will be held on May 18, 2020 at 8:30 A.M., at The Charles Hotel in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The date for determining the Company’s shareholders of record for the annual meeting is March 17, 2020.

A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Index

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 catc-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 catc-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 CONTACT: Cambridge Bancorp Michael F. Carotenuto Chief Financial Officer 617-520-5520 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CAMBRIDGE BANCORP ANNOUNCES 2020 ANNUAL MEETING DATE CAMBRIDGE,…

About CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (OTCMKTS:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s segment is community banking business, which consists of commercial banking, consumer banking, and trust and investment management services. Cambridge Trust Company (the Bank) is a subsidiary of the Company. The Bank offers a range of commercial and consumer banking services through its network of over 10 banking offices in Massachusetts. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and investing those deposits. The Bank invests those funds in various types of loans, including residential and commercial real estate, and a range of commercial and consumer loans. The Bank also invests its deposits and borrowed funds in investment securities, and has over three Massachusetts Security Corporations, including CTC Security Corporation, CTC Security Corporation II and CTC Security Corporation III.