SEC Filings BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION (NYSE:BGG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION (NYSE:BGG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On January 30, 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation issued a press release announcing results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020>in the press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The words “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that include, among other things, the ability to successfully forecast demand for its products; changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; the effects of weather on the purchasing patterns of consumers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); actions of engine manufacturers and OEMs with whom the Company competes; changes in laws and regulations, including U.S. tax reform, changes in tax rates, laws and regulations as well as related guidance; imposition of new, or changes in existing, duties, tariffs and trade agreements; changes in customer and OEM demand; changes in prices of raw materials and parts that the Company purchases; changes in domestic and foreign economic conditions (including effects from the U.K.’s decision to exit the European Union); the ability to bring new production capacity on line efficiently and with good quality; outcomes of legal proceedings and claims; the ability to realize anticipated savings from the business optimization program and restructuring actions; the ability to maintain or obtain adequate sources of liquidity and access to debt markets; and other factors disclosed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings or otherwise, including the factors discussed in Item 1A, Risk Factors, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.