BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION (NYSE:BGG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ITEM 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION
On January 30, 2020, Briggs & Stratton Corporation issued a press release announcing results for the second quarter of fiscal 2020>in the press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
This Current Report on Form 8-K contains certain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The words “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “plan”, “project”, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that include, among other things, the ability to successfully forecast demand for its products; changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates; the effects of weather on the purchasing patterns of consumers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); actions of engine manufacturers and OEMs with whom the Company competes; changes in laws and regulations, including U.S. tax reform, changes in tax rates, laws and regulations as well as related guidance; imposition of new, or changes in existing, duties, tariffs and trade agreements; changes in customer and OEM demand; changes in prices of raw materials and parts that the Company purchases; changes in domestic and foreign economic conditions (including effects from the U.K.’s decision to exit the European Union); the ability to bring new production capacity on line efficiently and with good quality; outcomes of legal proceedings and claims; the ability to realize anticipated savings from the business optimization program and restructuring actions; the ability to maintain or obtain adequate sources of liquidity and access to debt markets; and other factors disclosed from time to time in the Company’s SEC filings or otherwise, including the factors discussed in Item 1A, Risk Factors, of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements made in this release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
ITEM 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS
BRIGGS & STRATTON CORP Exhibit
About BRIGGS & STRATTON CORPORATION (NYSE:BGG)
Briggs & Stratton Corporation is a producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, sells and services the various products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) around the world. It also markets and sells related service parts and accessories for its engines. Its subsidiary is a marketer of pressure washers, and it is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of power generation, lawn and garden, turf care and job site products through its Simplicity, Snapper, Snapper Pro, Ferris, PowerBoss, Allmand, Billy Goat, Murray, Branco and Victa brands. It operates in over 100 countries on six continents. It operates through two segments: Engines and Products. Its Engines segment sells engines around the world, primarily to OEMs of lawn and garden equipment and other gasoline engine-powered equipment. Its Products segment designs, manufactures and markets a range of outdoor power equipment, job site products and related accessories.
