SEC Filings BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On April 1, 2020, BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) amended its existing term loan facility by entering into that certain Sixth Amendment to Credit and Guaranty Agreement (the “Amendment”), by and among the Company, as borrower, certain of the Company’s subsidiaries, as guarantors, the lenders party thereto, and HPS Investment Partners, LLC, in its capacity as administrative agent.

to the Amendment, the Company modified the “Total Net Leverage Ratio” covenant levels for the 2020 second and third quarters. All other “Total Net Leverage Ratio” covenant levels for prior and future quarters were unchanged. The Amendment also permits certain prepayments made by the Company between March 29, 2020, and April 1, 2020, to be given pro forma effect for purposes of calculating the “Total Net Leverage Ratio” for the fiscal quarter ended March 28, 2020, and modifies the deadline for certain prepayments from prior asset sales.

The foregoing description of the material terms of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Amendment, which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 7, 2020, the Company issued a press release containing preliminary information about the Company’s results of operations for the quarter ended March 28, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and hereby incorporated by reference.

The information included in this Item 2.02, as well as Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits:

The following exhibits are attached with this Current Report on Form 8-K: