Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 9, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into that certain Purchase Agreement, dated March 9, 2020, by and among the Company, Ascribe Investments III LLC and NexTier Holding Co and certain related transactions. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.
On March 9, 2020, the Company also posted presentation materials to its website at www.basices.com. The presentation materials are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated by reference herein.
The information furnished in this Item 7.01 (including the exhibit) shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in the United States onshore oil and natural gas producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Montana, West Virginia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Its operations are focused on liquids-rich basins, as well as natural gas-focused shale plays characterized by prolific reserves. It has a presence in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Marcellus shales.

