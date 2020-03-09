SEC Filings Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 9, 2020, the Company announced that it had entered into that certain Purchase Agreement, dated March 9, 2020, by and among the Company, Ascribe Investments III LLC and NexTier Holding Co and certain related transactions. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

On March 9, 2020, the Company also posted presentation materials to its website at www.basices.com. The presentation materials are attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and incorporated by reference herein.

The information furnished in this Item 7.01 (including the exhibit) shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.