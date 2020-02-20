SEC Filings Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On February 13, 2020, Mr. Dame entered into a Consulting Agreement with the Company, dated effective as of February 3, 2020 (the “Consulting Agreement”).

The Consulting Agreement provides that Mr. Dame will provide certain consulting services to the Company related to the Company’s pressure pumping business and its divestiture. Mr. Dame will provide such consulting services as an independent contractor at a rate of $150 per hour. The Consulting Agreement will initially be effective for one year from the effective date, with automatic renewals for additional one-year periods, unless earlier terminated by the Company or Mr. Dame.

The forgoing description of the Consulting Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Consulting Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Amendment and incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.