Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On February 13, 2020, Mr. Dame entered into a Consulting Agreement with the Company, dated effective as of February 3, 2020 (the “Consulting Agreement”).
The Consulting Agreement provides that Mr. Dame will provide certain consulting services to the Company related to the Company’s pressure pumping business and its divestiture. Mr. Dame will provide such consulting services as an independent contractor at a rate of $150 per hour. The Consulting Agreement will initially be effective for one year from the effective date, with automatic renewals for additional one-year periods, unless earlier terminated by the Company or Mr. Dame.
The forgoing description of the Consulting Agreement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Consulting Agreement, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Amendment and incorporated herein by reference.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
BASIC ENERGY SERVICES, INC. Exhibit
EX-10.1 2 ex101.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit Exhibit 10.1CONSULTING AGREEMENT(William T. Dame)This Consulting Agreement (this “Agreement”) is made and entered into as of February 3,…
About Basic Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:BAS)

Basic Energy Services, Inc. provides a range of well site services in the United States to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies, including completion and remedial services, fluid services, well servicing and contract drilling. The Company operates through the segment, which include Completion and Remedial Services, Fluid Services, Well Servicing and Contract Drilling. The Company’s operations are managed regionally and are concentrated in the United States onshore oil and natural gas producing regions located in Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Colorado, Utah, Montana, West Virginia, California, Ohio and Pennsylvania. Its operations are focused on liquids-rich basins, as well as natural gas-focused shale plays characterized by prolific reserves. It has a presence in the Permian Basin and the Bakken, Eagle Ford, Haynesville and Marcellus shales.

