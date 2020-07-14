BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. (NYSE:BNED) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 14, 2020, Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended May 2, 2020 (the “Press Release”). A copy of the Press Release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in this Form 8-K and the Exhibit attached hereto pertaining to the Company’s financial results shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits>
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exhibit99120200502q420earn.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 20200502 Q420 EARNINGS Exhibit Exhibit 99.1Barnes & Noble Education Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial ResultsJuly 14,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About BARNES & NOBLE EDUCATION, INC. (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. is a contract operator of bookstores on college and university campuses across the United States and a provider of digital education services. The Company offers a support system, and a retail and digital learning experience for students. Through its subsidiary, Barnes & Noble College Booksellers, LLC, the Company operates approximately 750 campus bookstores and the school-branded e-commerce sites for each store, serving over five million college students and their faculty. The Company offers a set of products and services to help students, faculty and administrators achieve their shared educational and social goals. Its suite of product offerings includes Textbook and Course Material Sales, Textbook and Course Material Rentals, General Merchandise, Trade, Digital Education and Brand Partnerships. The Company also offers other merchandise, such as laptops and other technology products, notebooks, backpacks, school and dormitory supplies and related items.

