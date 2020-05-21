AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.



AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d891241dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Aviat Networks Announces New Appointment to Board of Directors Austin,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About AVIAT NETWORKS, INC. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, is a supplier of microwave networking solutions. The Company’s product categories include point-to-point microwave and millimeter wave radios that are licensed (subject to local frequency regulatory requirements), lightly-licensed and license-exempt (operating in license-exempt frequencies), and element and network management software. In addition, it provides a range of professional services enabling it to deliver turnkey networks, including design, deployment, maintenance and managed services. It designs, manufactures and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions and services to mobile and fixed public network operators, private network operators, Federal, State and Local government agencies, transportation, energy and utility companies, public safety agencies and broadcast network operators around the world. The Company sells products and services directly to its customers and also use agents and resellers.