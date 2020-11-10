ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORPORATION (NASDAQ:AAME) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On November 10, 2020, Atlantic American Corporation (the “Registrant”) reported its results of operations for its third quarter ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release issued by the Registrant concerning the foregoing results is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained herein and in the accompanying exhibit shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Registrant, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference to such filing. The information in this report, including the exhibit hereto, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.
About ATLANTIC AMERICAN CORPORATION (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries in specialty markets within the life and health, and property and casualty insurance industries. The Company’s principal operating subsidiaries are American Southern Insurance Company and American Safety Insurance Company (together known as American Southern) within the property and casualty insurance industry, and Bankers Fidelity Life Insurance Company and Bankers Fidelity Assurance Company (together known as Bankers Fidelity) within the life and health insurance industry. Each of American Southern and Bankers Fidelity is managed separately based upon the type of products it offers. American Southern’s product lines include business automobile insurance policies, General Liability Insurance policies, Property Insurance policies and Surety Bonds. Products offered by Bankers Fidelity include ordinary and term life insurance, Medicare supplement and other accident and health insurance products.

