AppTech Corp. (OTCMKTS:APCX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On August 21, 2020, AppTech Corp. (“AppTech”) entered into a strategic partnership agreement with Silver Alert Services LLC, doing business as LifeLight Systems (“LifeLight”). AppTech believes this partnership is the right opportunity to expand its operations into the burgeoning telehealth and remote patient monitoring markets. By leveraging both companies’ strengths and providing advanced technological solutions for the telehealth, namely remote patient monitoring, the companies foresee rapid expansion and adoption of the product offering. With a product set to launch on the near future, AppTech believes substantial revenue will result from the partnership.

The Agreement, among other things:

10.1 Strategic Partnership Agreement dated as of August 21, 2020, by and among AppTech Corp. and Silver Alert Services LLC, doing business as LifeLight Systems.



AppTech Corp. Exhibit

…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About AppTech Corp. (OTCMKTS:APCX)

AppTech Corp. is a cloud infrastructure and merchant services provider. The Company provides business solutions for brick-and-mortar, e-commerce and mobile businesses. Its products and services include merchant services, such as Bubble; cloud services, such as SmartDesk, and information technology (IT) services. Its merchant services are personalized payment solutions for retail, online and mobile businesses. Its merchant services include credit card processing, electronic check and automated clearing house processing, gift and loyalty card programs, and merchant cash advance services. Bubble creates and manages location-based marketing campaigns and processes mobile payments for customer experiences. It also offers a range of payment processing solutions. From managed cloud services, including virtual desktop and infrastructure services, to providing remote desktop support and security assessment, its IT solutions helps in business productivity and support technology infrastructure.