ANTARES PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On March 3, 2020, Antares Pharma, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its operating and financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of such press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished to Item 2.02 of this Current Report, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific references in such filing.

(d) Exhibits.

ANTARES PHARMA, INC. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 atrs-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 atrs-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 ANTARES PHARMA REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS Record Quarterly Revenue of $37.8 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.03 Record Annual Revenue of $123.9 Million,…

About ANTARES PHARMA, INC. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Antares Pharma, Inc. (Antares) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company develops and manufactures pressure-assisted injector devices, with and without needles, which allow patients to self-inject drugs. Its subcutaneous injection technology platforms include VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors, Vision reusable needle-free injectors and disposable multi-use pen injectors. The Company makes a reusable, needle-free spring action injection device, ZOMA-Jet or Twin-Jector, which is marketed through its partners for use with human growth hormone (hGH). The Company operates through drug delivery segment, which includes self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. The Company has developed OTREXUP (methotrexate) injection, which is a single dose, disposable auto injector.