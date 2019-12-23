AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION (NYSE:AVD) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01 Other Events
On December 23, 2019, American Vanguard Corporation (“Registrant”) issued a press release announcing the acquisition of four herbicide brands from Corteva Agriscience. The full text of the press release is linked hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
About AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION (NYSE:AVD)
American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) operates as a holding company. The Company conducts its business through its subsidiaries, AMVAC Chemical Corporation (AMVAC), GemChem, Inc. (GemChem), 2110 Davie Corporation (DAVIE), Quimica Amvac de Mexico S.A. de C.V. (AMVAC M), AMVAC Mexico Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC M Srl), AMVAC de Costa Rica Sociedad de Responsabilidad Limitada (AMVAC CR Srl), AMVAC Switzerland GmbH (AMVAC S), AMVAC do Brasil Representacoes Ltda (AMVAC B), AMVAC CV (AMVAC CV), AMVAC Netherlands BV (AMVAC BV) and Envance Technologies, LLC (Envance). The Company, through AMVAC, develops and markets products for agricultural, commercial and consumer uses. The Company manufactures and formulates chemicals for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. These chemicals, which include insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants, are marketed in liquid, powder, and granular forms.
