AMERICAN VANGUARD CORPORATION (NYSE:AVD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

On December 23, 2019, American Vanguard Corporation (“Registrant”) issued a press release announcing the acquisition of four herbicide brands from Corteva Agriscience. The full text of the press release is linked hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits