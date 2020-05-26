SEC Filings AMERICAN SOFTWARE, INC. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02(b) – J. Michael Edenfield has decided not to stand for re-election as a Class B director of the Company when his current term expires in August, 2020. James C. Edenfield remains the Executive Chairman and a Class B director of the Company.

Items 5.02(c) and 5.02(d) – Effective May 20, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company elected H. Allan Dow to become the Chief Executive Officer and a Class B director of the Company. Mr. Dow also will retain his current title of President.