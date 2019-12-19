AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On December 13, 2019, the Board of Directors of AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Alison Halpern as Chief Accounting Officer, effective immediately. In this position, Ms. Halpern will serve as the Company’s principal accounting officer, a position previously held by Brian C. Sigman, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Sigman will continue to serve as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, as well as its principal financial officer.

Ms. Halpern, age 36, has served as Controller for the Company since its IPO in July 2011. She joined the finance team of Angelo, Gordon & Co., L.P., the parent of the Company’s external manager (“Angelo Gordon”), in 2010 as a Manager in the MBS Accounting Group. Prior to joining Angelo Gordon, Ms. Halpern was an Audit Manager at Ernst & Young LLP, where she worked from 2004 through 2010. Ms. Halpern holds a B.S. in Accounting from Binghamton University and is a Certified Public Accountant.

As of the time of the filing of this report, the Company has not entered into any material plan, contract or arrangement to which Ms. Halpern is a party or in which she participates, or any material amendment thereof, in connection with the appointment described above. In the event of such a material plan, contract or arrangement, or material amendment thereof, the registrant will file an amendment to this report within four business days thereof.

There is no arrangement or understanding between Ms. Halpern and any other persons to which Ms. Halpern was selected as Chief Accounting Officer. There are no family relationships between Ms. Halpern and any of the Company’s directors, executive officers or other key personnel reportable under Item 401(d) of Regulation S-K. There are no related party transactions between the Company and Ms. Halpern reportable under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.