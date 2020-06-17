SEC Filings 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

ITEM 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Effective as of June 10, 2020, Steven Lightman has been promoted to President, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, of 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc. (the “Company”). Mr. Lightman, age 64, has been with the Company since March 2015 and served as President, Harry & David since that date. He holds a Bachelor of Science and a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting and business administration from the University of Hartford in Connecticut.

Mr. Lightman’s compensation as President, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets has not yet been determined. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Lightman and any other persons to which he was selected as President, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets. There are also no reportable family relationships or related person transactions involving the Company and Mr. Lightman.